March 12, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Tirupattur MLA and the headquarters secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) K.K. Umadhevan quit the party and joined the AIADMK after calling on the party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai on Sunday.

AMMK youth wing secretary Komal R.K. Anbarasan too joined the AIADMK by calling on Mr. Palaniswami in his residence on Greenways Road in Chennai.