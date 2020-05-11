Two AIADMK functionaries held for setting 14-year-old girl on fire, victim dies

The Villupuram police have arrested two ruling AIADMK functionaries for allegedly setting a 14-year-old girl on fire. The teenager died at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) in Mundiyambakkam on Monday morning.

The incident took place at Sirumadurai colony near Thiruvennainallur around 11.30 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim, Jayashree, daughter of Jayabal, a petty shop owner, had sustained over 70 % burns.

The arrested have been identified as G. Murugan, 52, husband of a former councillor and K. Kaliyaperumal, 60, both functionaries of the ruling AIADMK. Police said the victim and the arrested belonged to the same community.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said the duo was arrested based on the statement of the victim. “We are probing various angles,” he said.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Murugan and Kaliyaperumal along with six others had assaulted Jayabal’s brother eight years ago. All the accused in the case had subsequently come out on bail.

The girl’s family has alleged that she was alone at home and looking after the shop in front of their house, when the duo reportedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Neighbours heard her screams and rushed to her rescue.

The girl, in her declaration to a Magistrate said that the duo had set her ablaze. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.