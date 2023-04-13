HamberMenu
Two acres of sugarcane field and harvester machine gutted near Arakkonam

While harvesting sugarcane, A. Nelson, 36, driver of the harvester machine, operated the arm of the machine upwards, which accidently hit the electrical lines above

April 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
More than two acres of sugarcane field and a sugarcane harvester was gutted after the machine mistakenly rumbed on the electricity lines of Tangedco in Chitheri village near Arakkonam town on Wednesday.

More than two acres of sugarcane field and a sugarcane harvester was gutted after the machine mistakenly rumbed on the electricity lines of Tangedco in Chitheri village near Arakkonam town on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than two acres of sugarcane field and a sugarcane harvester was gutted after the machine touched the electricity lines in Chitheri village near Arakkonam town on Wednesday.

Police said that N. Srinivasan, 57, a farmer in Vada Kolathur hamlet of Chitheri village, has cultivated sugarcane in his 10 acre plot. He has harvested sugarcane from six acres of the plot. For the remaining four acres, he brought a harvester machine for the job on Saturday.

While harvesting sugarcane, A. Nelson, 36, driver of the harvester machine, operated the arm of the machine upwards, which accidently hit the electrical lines above. The driver saw the smoke from the machine and immediately, he jumped from the harvester, which got completely gutted later.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Based on alert, fire fighters from Sholingur and Arakkonam rushed to the spot and put down the fire from spreading to the entire farmland. A case has been registered by Arakkonam Taluk police. Further investigation is on.

