Twitter ordered to take down meme featuring Karunanidhi, Stalin, Udhayanidhi

March 02, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Social media platform Twitter was ordered to remove a distasteful meme featuring former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, his son and incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and grandson and Minister Udhayanidhi.

The demand for its removal was from “Tamil Nadu Law Enforcement”, according to a disclosure released by the company.

The meme mocks the ‘dynastic succession’ in the DMK, with the three generation of leaders seeking out party veteran Duraimurugan for a chore. Mr. Duraimurugan is the party general secretary and Minister for Water Resources.

The tweet was only viewed 450 times, garnering 19 “retweets” and 40 likes, but Twitter was ordered to remove it on January 24, it disclosed on Tuesday.

The Hindu has reached out to Twitter’s India country head Kanika Mittal for comments. The firm no longer has a communications team since it was acquired by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Previous disclosures by the company indicate that it does not comply with takedown orders in political matters unless they are sent by the Union government or a court.

Second takedown

This is the second recent takedown by the company in India in the absence of orders.

On January 10, it complied with the demand for taking down a tweet in February 2020 by news agency ANI covering the extradition from the UAE by the Enforcement Directorate of an individual who had left the country with his son amid divorce proceedings between him and his wife. While Aman Lohia, who filed the request, cited a Supreme Court order discharging cases against him, the order did not specifically instruct media to erase mentions of him.