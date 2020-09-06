Twelve police officers transferred

Personnel in the rank of SP, DC given new posts

As many as 12 police officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP)/Deputy Commissioner (DC) were transferred and given new posts.

R.V. Varun Kumar, SP, Ramanthapuram, who was on compulsory wait at the office of the DGP, has been posted as SP, Office Automation and Computerisation, replacing J. Mutharasi, who has been posted as SP, Crime Branch, CID-II.

Pravesh Kumar, who was posted as SP, Railways, Chennai, on Thursday after he was transferred from Vellore, has been posted as SP, Dharmapuri, in place of P. Rajan who has been appointed to the former’s previous post.

R. Krishnaraj, Asst. SP, Devakottai sub-division, has been promoted as SP and posted as DC, Traffic, North, Chennai. T.K. Rajasekaran, the incumbent, was shifted and posted as DC, Headquarters, City Police.

S. Vimala has been posted as the DC, Intelligence Section-I. R. Thirunavakarasu, who held the post previously, has been posted as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Law and Order, in the DGP office. E.T. Samson was transferred from the AIG post and appointed DC, High Court Security. P. Sundaravadivel was transferred from the post of DC, High Court Security, and is now DC, Headquarters, Tiruppur city.

K. Sridhar Babu, who was AIG, High Court Cases Monitoring Cell for the DGP’s office, has been posted as DC, Intelligence Section of the Chennai City Police. M. Sudhakar was shifted from intelligence and posted as the AIG, High Court Cases Monitoring Cell (DGP’s office).