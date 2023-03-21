ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet on ‘attacks’ on migrants: HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao

March 21, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail with conditions to BJP spokesperson and Delhi-based advocate K. Prashant Umrao against whom the Thoothukudi police registered a case for his tweet claiming that migrant workers from Bihar were attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan granted the anticipatory bail with certain conditions to Prashant Umrao. The court directed him to file an undertaking affidavit before the Jurisdictional Magistrate concerned that he will not tweet or forward any such message to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc..

The court observed that though there was no untoward incident following the alleged tweet, it created a panic situation among the Hindi-speaking people in Tamil Nadu and Tamil-speaking people in North India. Calling it a sorry state of affairs, the court observed that the petitioner being an advocate and actively involved in a nationwide political party, must have some responsibility. Before tweeting or forwarding the Twitter messages, he must think about the consequences of the messages and the genuineness of the messages.

Fortunately, no untoward incident or group clashes took place between the people of the two States due to the alleged Twitter message forwarded by the petitioner. The petitioner is an advocate and the court hopes that he will cooperate in the interrogation with the police, the judge observed.

The court directed the petitioner to report before the Thoothukudi Police, daily at 10.30 a.m., and at 5.30 p.m., for a period of 15 days and thereafter as and when required for interrogation. If the petitioner violates any undertaking given in the affidavit, the anticipatory bail granted to the petitioner shall stand cancelled automatically without further reference to the court and the Thoothukudi police is at liberty to secure the petitioner and proceed in accordance with law, the judge observed.

In his petition, Prashant Umrao said that he was not the creator of the tweet. However, the Thoothukudi police, in a counter affidavit, submitted that it was not a mere forwarding of the tweet as stated by the petitioner. The offending words were intentionally drafted, the Thoothukudi police submitted in the counter affidavit.

