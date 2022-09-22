TWAD repairs pipeline on Palar near Ambur town; water supply restored to nearby districts

Excessive sand mining and natural sand erosion may be the reasons for the damage. Residents of Pachai Kuppam village noticed the cracks on the structure a few days ago.

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPATTUR
September 22, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Repair of the pipeline in progress at Pachai Kuppam village near Ambur town in Tirupattur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) have repaired the key water pipeline on the Palar near Ambur town in Tirupattur and have restored water supply to Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts on Thursday.

Officials said residents of Pachai Kuppam village, near Ambur town, noticed the cracks at the joint of the pipeline a few days ago. Immediately, a team of TWAD officials from the Vellore division reached the spot and attended to it. Excessive sand mining and natural sand erosion are said to likely be the reasons for the damage.

“The damage occurred near the confluence of the Palar and Malataru. The force of natural and man-made sand erosion is usually high in such spots, which leads to the damage,” a TWAD official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The pipeline forms part of the Cauvery Joint Drinking Water Supply Scheme that supplies water to the Vellore Corporation and 11 municipalities since 2015, when the scheme was implemented.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app