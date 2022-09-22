TWAD repairs pipeline on Palar near Ambur town; water supply restored to nearby districts

The Hindu Bureau September 22, 2022 19:29 IST

Excessive sand mining and natural sand erosion may be the reasons for the damage. Residents of Pachai Kuppam village noticed the cracks on the structure a few days ago.

Repair of the pipeline in progress at Pachai Kuppam village near Ambur town in Tirupattur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Workers of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) have repaired the key water pipeline on the Palar near Ambur town in Tirupattur and have restored water supply to Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts on Thursday. Officials said residents of Pachai Kuppam village, near Ambur town, noticed the cracks at the joint of the pipeline a few days ago. Immediately, a team of TWAD officials from the Vellore division reached the spot and attended to it. Excessive sand mining and natural sand erosion are said to likely be the reasons for the damage. “The damage occurred near the confluence of the Palar and Malataru. The force of natural and man-made sand erosion is usually high in such spots, which leads to the damage,” a TWAD official said. The pipeline forms part of the Cauvery Joint Drinking Water Supply Scheme that supplies water to the Vellore Corporation and 11 municipalities since 2015, when the scheme was implemented.



