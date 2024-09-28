GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TVS Emerald announces two significant land acquisitions

Published - September 28, 2024 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-headquartered Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald), a real estate developer, has announced two significant land acquisitions with a combined booking value potential of ₹900 crore. The company has secured a four-acre land parcel in Padur, Chennai with a booking value potential of ₹300 crore. And also acquired a four-acre land parcel in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru, with a tentative saleable area of half a million sq. ft., and a potential booking value of ₹600 crore.

A statement from the company quoted Sriram Iyer, Director and CEO, TVS Emerald, as saying, “Our investment in Padur, Chennai underlines our focus on strengthening our presence in the Chennai market.” Thanisandra, a rapidly growing suburb in North Bengaluru, boasts excellent connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, NH44 and Outer Ring Road, making it a prime location for home buyers, the statement mentioned.

