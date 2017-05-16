TVMCH receives 10 persons with dengue symptoms daily: Collector

Even as a few parts of western Tirunelveli are still facing severe dengue threat despite intensive anti-dengue measures, Collector M. Karunakaran has said Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) is receiving 10 patients every day with symptoms of the vector-borne disease.
Addressing the ‘National Dengue Day’ meeting held at Manur near here on Tuesday, Dr. Karunakaran said a minimum of 10 persons were being brought to the TVMCH every day with dengue symptoms from the southern region, especially from Puliyangudi and Kadayanallur. Hence, intensive anti-dengue measures had been launched in the affected areas to control the vector-borne disease completely.
“We’ve deployed 20 persons in every block to execute anti-dengue operations. They visit every house in the affected areas, besides conducting special medical camps. All these efforts being taken by the official machinery will yield the desirable results only when the public cooperate with the officials by keeping the environment clean and destroy mosquito breeding grounds such as discarded tyres, coconut shells and broken pots,” he said.
Whenever a patient suffered from fever and developed dengue symptoms, he or she should be rushed to the nearest government hospital for proper treatment, which alone could save the patient, he added.
Deputy Directors of Public Health Ram Ganesh (Tirunelveli) and Senthilkumar (Sankarankovil) participated in the meeting.
