TVK president Vijay fixes a target of 2 crore members before 2026 Assembly elections

February 20, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Monday said that it would conduct membership drives across the State in every district and Assembly constituency with a target of reaching two crore members before the 2026 State Assembly election, which the party intends to contest under the leadership of actor Vijay.

In a statement, the party said that Mr. Vijay will soon announce ‘an exclusive women-led membership wing’ to spearhead the drive.

“District and assembly constituency in-charges of the party will be appointed and they will coordinate with the membership wing for the membership drive,” party statement said.

The statement further said that the intention is to ensure active participation of first-time and women voters in the State and has asked the in-charges to acquaint themselves with the latest voters list in each constituency released by the Election Commission of India.

