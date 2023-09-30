HamberMenu
TVK held rally over Cauvery issue

September 30, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan led the party’s rally from Rajiv Gandhi statue near Chinnamalai, protesting over the Cauvery issue on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he pointed out that whichever party comes to power in Karnataka, they betray the rights of Tamil Nadu. “We condemn the Karnataka government for not honouring the Supreme Court verdict and also directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority,” he said.

The Karnataka government was instigating people against Tamils, he alleged. The rally was also to condemn the Union government, which was supporting the Karnataka government. Mr. Velmurugan and the party cadres were arrested when they tried to lay siege to Raj Bhavan.

