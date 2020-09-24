Tuna fishing harbour works to resume shortly

NGT vacated its stay after the Fisheries department obtained necessary clearances

The construction of tuna fishing harbour at Tiruvottiyur Kuppam will resume shortly as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) vacated its stay recently.

The Fisheries department had obtained the required environmental clearance from the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority in August for the project. The State-level coastal regulation zone clearance had also been obtained for the project, said official sources in the department.

The preliminary work for the ₹241.42-crore project that would allow 300 FRP boats, 300 trawlers and 200 tuna boats to be anchored safely, had been completed. The Kasimedu fishing harbour is used by around 300 tuna boats, and a section of those are expected to move to the new facility on completion. Local fishers would have a safe harbour, the official added.

Facilities for fishers

The harbour that would help decongest the Kasimedu harbour, which is just 3.5 km away, would have quays for fish landing, outfitting, repairs and idling of boats.

The facility would also have fish handling halls, auction hall, cold storage, ice factory, fuelling station, power back-up centres and dormitory for workers. These facilities are to come up on reclaimed land area.