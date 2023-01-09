ADVERTISEMENT

Tumultuous scenes in Tamil Nadu Assembly; ruling DMK’s allies boycott Governor R. N. Ravi’s address

January 09, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Chennai

The legislators of the Congress and the VCK shouted slogans hailing “Tamil Nadu” in response to the Governor’s recent remarks that “ Tamilagam” would be a more appropriate name for the State of Tamil Nadu.

B. Kolappan

Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs and other party MLAs walk out from the Assembly session, raising slogans against Governor R. N. Ravi’s speech at the Secretariat, in Chennai, on January 9. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

The opening session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on January 9 witnessed tumultuous scenes immediately after Governor R. N. Ravi started addressing the House.

The legislators of the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), both allies of the ruling DMK, shouted slogans hailing “Tamil Nadu” in response to the Governor’s recent remarks that “ Tamilagam” would be a more appropriate name for the State of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi speaks at Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@CMOTamilnadu

Later, they staged a walkout. Members of the two Left parties, the MDMK and other allies of the DMK also joined them. They boycotted the Governor’s address accusing him of running a parallel government and implementing the agenda of the RSS and the BJP.

They charged that the Governor was responsible for the deaths of those who allegedly lost money in online gambling since he has not given his nod to the Bill banning online gambling.

