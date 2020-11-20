Tubelight pieces found in food at Vellore hotel

VELLORE

20 November 2020 00:20 IST

Officials inspect the establishment

The Food Safety officials inspected a hotel on Vallalar Street in Sathuvachari after tubelight pieces were found in the food served to some guests on Wednesday. An improvement notice will be served against the hotel.

According to the police, a family function was hosted in the hotel on Wednesday. When people were having food, they alleged that tubelight pieces were found in the food.

It is also alleged that some guests went to the hospital complaining of stomach pain. They lodged a complaint with the Sathuvachari police station. Subsequently, the Food Safety officials inspected the hotel.

“A tubelight had burst and the staff had removed most of the pieces. However, a few pieces had fallen into white rice and the same was served to the guests. The management admitted the mistake and assured the guests of compensation,” said an official from the Vellore City Municipal Corporation.

“We will be serving an improvement notice to the hotel. They have to improve the interiors and fix the defects, failing which we will take action,” said the official.