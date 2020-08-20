TTV’s call to CM on law and order

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of police constable P. Subramanian by a country bomb, in an operation to nab a history-sheeter in Vallanadu of Thoothukudi district on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said that the incident was an illustration of the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, also in charge of the police department, should act cautiously to ensure that there was no recurrence of any such incident.

In a statement, the AMMK leader wanted the State government to open adequate number of direct procurement centres in the Cauvery delta; take immediate steps for relaxing the ceiling on moisture content for paddy and procure paddy from farmers without keeping them waiting for days together.