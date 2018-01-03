TTV submits videos of Jaya in hospital

R.K. Nagar MLA T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s counsel submitted a pen drive containing videos of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa receiving treatment at the Apollo Hospitals, to the one-man inquiry commission probing the circumstances surrounding her death.

Advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian, representing Mr. Dhinakaran, submitted the videos to retired Justice A. Arumugasamy on Tuesday.

The Commission had sent summons to Mr. Dhinakaran and his aunt V.K. Sasikala to submit whatever proof they had regarding the former Chief Minister’s hospitalisation and treatment. “I have given a pen drive to Justice Arumugasamy. It has videos of Jayalalithaa receiving treatment. The judge has seen what was in the pen drive; he has made notings and given us an acknowledgement,” he told reporters after submitting the videos.

Sasikala’s submissions

Mr. Senthoor Pandian told The Hindu that Sasikala’s submissions will be given to the Commission soon. “She has given me the vakalat and we will submit her documentation soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Krishnapriya, daughter of Illavarasi, Sasikala’s sister-in-law, deposed before the Commission, for nearly four hours. “It won’t be right for me to comment on the deposition when the inquiry is on. I have never claimed that I have proof,” she said.

On ‘spiritual politics’

Even as actor Rajinikanth has been drumming up support for what he is projecting as “spiritual politics”, Mr. Dhinakaran said politics and spiritualism would not go well together.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Dhinakaran said: “Spirituality is every individual’s personal preference. Just because I am a theist, I cannot force it on others.. Even using the word ‘spirituality’ in politics would not be right, in my opinion,” the dissident AIADMK leader said. “We Hindus are the majority. Muslims, Christians, Jains, Sikhs and others are also living here. Religion is a way of life and worshipping God is a way to discipline ourselves. When we want it [religion] in politics, it would lead to somewhere else,” he opined.