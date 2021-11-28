Tamil Nadu

TTV raises questions over purpose of Stalin’s meeting with Governor

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday said doubts have arisen over what transpired at the meeting between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday.

He said according to the government, the Chief Minister urged Mr. Ravi to refer the legislation abolishing the NEET exam to the President for his assent. However, the Raj Bhavan did not take cognisance of this matter but said the status of the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed during the meeting. He wondered whether the DMK had “enacted drama as usual” on returning to power.


