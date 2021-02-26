TTV named AMMK’s CM candidate

CHENNAI

26 February 2021

‘AIADMK will be retrieved from the hold of wrong persons’

The AMMK on Thursday decided to project its general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran for the post of Chief Minster during the Assembly election.

Pointing out that Mr. Dhinakaran had been functioning with the “blessings” of former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, V.K. Sasikala, a resolution adopted at the inaugural meeting of the party’s general council held through video-conferencing stated that the party would strive to work hard to make him the Chief Minister. The AIADMK will be “retrieved from the hold of the wrong persons who are working selfishly,” the motion added.

Through another resolution, the party empowered the general secretary to take decisions with regard to stitching up an alliance and finalising seat-sharing arrangements with other parties. Alluding to the DMK, one of the motions said the party was “duty bound” to protect the State from the “gang of evil force”.

The AMMK wanted the Centre to have petrol and diesel brought under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a solution to tackling the problem of increasing commodities’ prices.

Totally, 14 resolutions were adopted at the meeting, which was attended by 2,359 of its 2,574 members.

Later, the general secretary told reporters that “the AMMK-led front would be number one”. “It will be the one that prevents the DMK from returning to power. We will never compromise on our position,” he said.

Citing the resignation of a DMK legislator in Puducherry, he held the DMK responsible for causing the fall of the Congress Ministry there. “Had the DMK been genuinely interested in the welfare of minorities, it would not have allowed the collapse of the Congress regime. Before casting their votes, the minorities should find out which party will safeguard their interests,” he said.

As for forming an alliance, Mr. Dhinakaran said talks were on with several parties. “An alliance will definitely materialise,” he said.

To a question, he replied that the voting pattern of people during the Assembly election would be different from what prevailed in the Lok Sabha poll.

In a release, Mr. Dhinakaran announced that application forms for ticket seekers for the Assembly election would be issued from March 3 to 10.