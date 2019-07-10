Tamil Nadu

T.T.V. justifies not fielding candidate in Vellore

‘Wanted to avoid confusion among cadre’

The AMMK decided not to contest the Vellore Parliamentary election to avoid ‘confusion’ among its cadre, party founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran said.

In the event of the party fighting the Vellore poll and the proposed byelections to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies, it may have to contest them under multiple symbols, which would create ‘confusion’ among party workers. This was why the decision was taken not to contest the election, after consultations with senior office-bearers, Mr. Dhinakaran said. Though he was aware that the workers wanted the party to contest the Vellore election [slated for August 5], its nominee would have to face the poll only as an independent, as the process of registering the AMMK with the Election Commission will be completed only by the end of August, he said. He urged party workers to disregard any “malicious campaign” by the AMMK’s enemies that it had taken the decision not to field a candidate in Vellore as it was afraid of facing elections.

