‘TTV is petty-minded’

AMMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan on Tuesday said recent developments had provided him an opportunity to realise that party founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran was “a petty-minded person”.

“His comment about the existence of sleeper cells in the party [AIADMK] goes to show that he is mean,” Mr. Tamilselvan told The Hindu.

Also Read Thanga Tamilselvan likely to be axed from AMMK

When asked whether he had been planning his future political move in the wake of the difference of opinion between him and Mr. Dhinakaran, Mr. Tamilselvan said he had not taken any decision so far.

“I did not join politics to make money. I stepped aside for Amma (Jayalalithaa) to contest from the Andipatti Assembly constituency (in 2002) and was content with handling election work. I dealt with all the Ministers and never sought any favour in return,” he said.

Mr. Tamilselvan claimed that though he had wanted to contest from the Periyakulam Assembly constituency, where a bypoll was held recently, Mr. Dhinakaran forced him to contest from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

“He told me that he would take care of the expenditure. Who would vote for a candidate when their rival had given ₹3,000 to each voter?” he asked.

When asked about his outbursts against Mr. Dhinakaran, Mr. Tamilselvan said his anger was justified as the leadership was not heeding suggestions to improve the party organisation.

“In Tirunelveli zone, the district secretary and senior leaders have left the party due to the behaviour of organisation secretary Manickaraja. In Coimbatore, the party has lost its base completely because of former MLA ‘Challenger’ Durai. When I asked Mr. Dhinakaran to take action against them, he said they were his friends. He stays at their guest house and remains inaccessible even to district secretaries,” Mr. Tamilselvan alleged.

He said he stayed in R.K. Nagar for three months during the byelection and for one-and-a-half months in Tirupparankundram (when a bypoll was held in 2016). “I have stayed in all constituencies across Tamil Nadu to do election work,” he said.