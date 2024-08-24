ADVERTISEMENT

T.T.V. Dhinakaran urges Centre to reject Karnataka’s plan to construct dam at Mekedatu

Published - August 24, 2024 03:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Karnataka was firm on constructing the dam, which would affect the livelihoods of farmers in the delta region, he says

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday (August 24, 2024) urged the Union government to reject the Karnataka government’s plan to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu right in the initial stages. 

In a statement, he pointed out that the Karnataka government has submitted a fresh application seeking Terms of Reference (ToR) for the project from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

Karnataka was firm on constructing the dam, which would affect the livelihoods of farmers in the delta region. Such an adamant stance was condemnable, Mr. Dhinakaran said. “Karnataka seeking a nod for the dam is also contradictory to the orders of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Dhinakaran added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US