T.T.V. Dhinakaran urges Centre to reject Karnataka’s plan to construct dam at Mekedatu

Karnataka was firm on constructing the dam, which would affect the livelihoods of farmers in the delta region, he says

Published - August 24, 2024 03:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of T.T.V. Dhinakaran

File photo of T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday (August 24, 2024) urged the Union government to reject the Karnataka government’s plan to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu right in the initial stages. 

In a statement, he pointed out that the Karnataka government has submitted a fresh application seeking Terms of Reference (ToR) for the project from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

Karnataka was firm on constructing the dam, which would affect the livelihoods of farmers in the delta region. Such an adamant stance was condemnable, Mr. Dhinakaran said. “Karnataka seeking a nod for the dam is also contradictory to the orders of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Dhinakaran added.

