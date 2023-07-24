HamberMenu
T.T.V. Dhinakaran to participate in protest to be led by Panneerselvam in Theni on August 1

The demonstration will highlight the “tardy progress” of the probe into the Kodanad Estate dacoity-cum-murder case of 2017

July 24, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dinakaran

T.T.V. Dinakaran | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran will take part in a demonstration that will be led by the AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam in Theni on August 1 to highlight the “tardy progress” of the probe into the Kodanad Estate dacoity-cum-murder case of 2017.

Announcing this In a statement, he said his party’s members would participate in similar events to be organised by Mr. Panneerselvam’s group all over the State.

In a tweet, Mr. Dhinakaran referred to the reported incident of atrocity against persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes in Valarakurichi of Ariyalur district and stated that no action had been taken against those responsible for the incident even after 15 days.

Pointing out that members of the ruling DMK were said to have been involved in the incident, the AMMK leader wanted the government to take action not only against them but also police officials who had delayed pursuing the case.

