December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran will hold a three-month long consultation meeting with the party’s office bearers across districts from December 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting will be held at the party’s head quarters in Royapettah from December 28 from 9 a.m., according to a release. The party urged office bearers across respective revenue districts to attend the meeting.

The meetings will conclude on March 23, 2023.