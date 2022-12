December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran will hold a three-month long consultation meeting with the party’s office bearers across districts from December 28.

The meeting will be held at the party’s head quarters in Royapettah from December 28 from 9 a.m., according to a release. The party urged office bearers across respective revenue districts to attend the meeting.

The meetings will conclude on March 23, 2023.