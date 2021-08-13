Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday wanted the State government to clarify regarding reports of an undeclared increase in electricity charges. In a series of tweets, he referred to the State government's emphasis on transparency in administration.
T.T.V. Dhinakaran seeks clarity on power tariff
CHENNAI
Chennai,
August 13, 2021 01:03 IST
