T.T.V. Dhinakaran likens complete lockdown announcement to ‘Tughlaq regime’

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday likened the complete lockdown and the subsequent announcements made by the Tamil Nadu government and the resultant chaos to a modern-day ‘Tughlaq regime’.

In a statement, he alleged that the district administration and corporation are functioning in their own way, while the Secretariat is taking hasty decisions, which is causing more fear among public than the COVID-19 pandemic itself.

Mr. Dhinakaran said the sudden announcements caused unnecessary fear and panic among the public, who lined up in huge numbers in markets ignoring the physical distancing norms.

The late announcement that the shops will be opened till 3 PM on Saturday, shows that those in power are in a state of utter confusion, he added.

The chaos caused would have created a fear that the State will get to the stage 3-community spread level and the non-implementation of the guidelines is concerning, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

He also said people are now asking why the experienced bureaucrats are not guiding the Chief Minister and his ministers in taking the right decisions.

Mr. Dhinakaran urged the State government, bureaucrats and district administration to function in a co-ordinated way.