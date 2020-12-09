Tamil Nadu

TTV Dhinakaran appeals to Chief Minister

Special Correspondent

Terming as “disappointing” the Supreme Court's nod for the proposed Chennai-Salem green corridor project, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday said that it was sad to note that justice had not been rendered to “sentiments and tears” of the project-affected people.

In a statement, the AMMK leader said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should not attempt to implement the project and see to it that lands, which were “forcibly acquired” from farmers, should be returned to the persons concerned.

