September 19, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Popular vlogger and motorbike racer TTF Vasan was arrested by Baluchetty Chatram Police in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 for rash and negligent driving.

Vasan has a huge fan following on social media for his videos showing motorbike stunts, racing, wheeling and speeding on public roads.

When Vasan and his friends were returning from a trip to Maharashtra, he met with an accident on Sunday (September 17) after losing control of his motorbike while indulging in a wheeling, a manoeuvre in which the front wheel of the two-wheeler is raised off the road. He was thrown off the bike and fell into a pit adjacent to a concrete bridge.

He was rescued by passers-by and taken to a private hospital. He was treated at the hospital while his bike was mangled. CCTV footage of his act went viral on social media and received wide criticism for negative influence.

On Tuesday morning, Baluchetty Chatram police arrested him after booking a case for offences under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code read with section 184 (Dangerous Driving) and other provisions of Motor Vehicle Act. He was taken to Government General Hospital for a medical check up and later to a court for remand.

