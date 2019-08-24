TTE arrested for misbehaving with woman

Dhanaraj, a Travelling Ticket Examiner, on duty was arrested by the Government Railway Police on Friday on the charge of misbehaving with a 20-year-old woman passenger travelling in the Chennai-Rameswaram Sethu Express.

The woman was travelling in the S-8 reserved coach of the train up to Karaikudi from Villupuram along with her parents when the incident occurred between Tiruchi and Pudukottai in the early hours. The TTE allegedly misbehaved with the woman in a drunken mood.

Upon alighting at Karaikudi, she reported the matter to the Government Railway Police there. The TTE was apprehended at Rameswaram and was brought to Karaikudi and then to Tiruchi since the offence was allegedly committed in the jurisdiction of Government Railway Police, Tiruchi. The Railway Police, Tiruchi, registered a case against the TTE and got him remanded in judicial custody.