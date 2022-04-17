TTD’s ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ attracts a large turnout

Aarathi being performed to the deities of Lord Srinivasa, Sridevi And Bhoodevi at the ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ organised by the TTD in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 17, 2022 01:07 IST

Discourse by Velukkudi Krishnan and rendering of Annamayya Keerthanas mark the occasion

Thousands of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding of Lord Srinivasa with Sridevi and Bhoodevi at the Island Grounds on Saturday evening. Organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the programme began with the chanting of Vishnu Sahasranamam.

Viswakshena aaradhana, paaliga puja, kankana dharanam and mangalya dharanam were performed as part of the programme that lasted more than three hours.

Devotees were treated to Annamayya Keerthanas by Sarath Santosh, Srivardhini and Sameera and flute by Balasai.

Religious exponent Velukkudi Krishnan explained the significance of each ritual performed by priests.

The processional deities were brought from Tirumala.

Prasadam packets

Prasadam packets consisting of laddu, a fruit, water bottle, buttermilk and a small booklet containing Govinda Namavali were distributed to all devotees entering the venue that had models of Lord Srinivasa, Rama, Sita Lakshmana, and Hanuman.

Governor R.N. Ravi was among the guests who turned up at the venue.

The deities of Lord Srinivasa along with Sridevi and Bhoodevi were carried amid the crowds and an arathi was performed.

The Island Grounds belongs to the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and this is the third such event happening after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The previous events were “Rock with Raja” and Namma Ooru Thiruvizha.