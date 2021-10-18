TTDC hotels to offer rooms on dynamic pricing

CHENNAI

18 October 2021 22:31 IST

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan on Monday said that hotels managed by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) will soon offer their rooms to customers at dynamic rates. This would be based on the demand, like how it is being done in the case of private hotels.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day India International Travel Mart (IITM) Tourism Fair that he inaugurated in the city, the Minister said that TTDC had recently launched the facility to book hotel rooms through online aggregators. “We are in the process of tying up with more. All the hotels are being revamped. Similarly, customers would be able to order food from our restaurants, including the one in Island Grounds through online food aggregators,” he added. TTDC runs a chain of 53 hotels and operates boat houses and telescope houses. At least half of these properties have been leased out to private parties.

Tourism Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said the department was giving a major push for adventure tourism and development of dam sites as tourist destinations. Rohit Hangal, director, Sphere Travel Media and Exhibitions, which is organising the B2B fair, said governments and hotels had begun showcasing their destinations, properties and offers like never before. “This industry was the last to recover and is on its way. Other than city hotels, which have been impacted since corporate travel has been hit, hill stations and beach resorts are doing well,” he said.

