TTD invites Stalin to Srinivasa Kalyanam

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 27/03/2022: TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Chennai Local Advisory Committee (LAC) Chairman A.J. Sekhar Reddy during an inspection of the Island Grounds in Chennai, where ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ will be conducted on a grand scale on April 16. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

April 07, 2022 23:43 IST

In a letter to the CM, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said a large number of devotees were expected to participate in the event