TTD invites Stalin to Srinivasa Kalyanam

Special Correspondent April 07, 2022 23:43 IST

Special Correspondent April 07, 2022 23:43 IST

In a letter to the CM, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said a large number of devotees were expected to participate in the event

Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati, 27/03/2022: TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Chennai Local Advisory Committee (LAC) Chairman A.J. Sekhar Reddy during an inspection of the Island Grounds in Chennai, where ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ will be conducted on a grand scale on April 16. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a letter to the CM, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said a large number of devotees were expected to participate in the event

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, seeking support of various departments for the smooth conduct of Srinivasa Kalyanam, slated for April 16, 2022. In a letter to the Chief Minister, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said a large number of devotees were expected to participate in the celestial event to be held in Chennai after a gap of 14 years. With COVID-19 situation easing and in view of the near normal situation, the TTD was making special arrangements to ensure safe and comfortable darshan for thousands of devotees at Island Grounds, the venue of the event. Inviting Mr. Stalin and his family members to witness the Srinivasa Kalyanam, Mr. Reddy sought suitable directions to the Chennai Corporation, Chennai Police, Tourism, Health, Revenue, Endowments, Fire and other department officials to extend all possible and required assistance to the organisers.



Our code of editorial values