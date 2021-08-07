T.T. Jagannathan contributes ₹10 cr. for endowment in IIT-M

T.T. Jagannathan

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:13 IST

TTK Prestige chief won gold medal in 1970 batch

T.T. Jagannathan, chairman of TTK Prestige, has contributed ₹10 crore to his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras, to establish an endowment for research work.

A graduate of the 1970 Mechanical Engineering batch, Mr. Jagannathan won the gold medal that year for his academic performance. He turned around his family business, the TTK group.

The Institute has named an auditorium after him to commemorate his contribution to the world of business.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jagannathan, who commissioned the eponymous auditorium on Friday, said he had the highest regard for the institution where he enjoyed many rewarding years. “My donation is a small way to repay IIT-M for all that it has given me,” he said and added that he was humbled and grateful that the institute had named the auditorium after him.

Institute director Bhaskar Ramamurthi said Mr. Jagannathan “is a role model for our students and budding entrepreneurs”.

Shanthi Ranganathan, founder of T.T. Ranganathan Clinical Research Foundation, said the family had a tradition of philanthropy in the areas of health and education long before the concept of corporate social responsibility came into being.

Mr. Jagannathan won the IIT-M’s distinguished alumnus award in 1996. He holds a U.S. patent for the TTK microwave pressure cooker.