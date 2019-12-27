Tsunami victims remembered

The 15th tsunami anniversary was observed by people living along the sea shore in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday.

Residents of fishing villages in Thoothukudi, showered flower petals into the sea and paid tributes to the victims.

On December 26, 2004, a tsunami hit the Tamil Nadu coast and hundreds lost their lives in the major natural calamity. “Ever since, a memorial is being observed every year. We conduct special prayers in churches along the coast, pour milk into the ocean as a way of showing our respect. We believe the ocean and nature get pacified and hope no such calamities happen in future,” said Munisamy, who belongs to a fishermen association.

The fishermen also lit candles on Threspuram and Inigonagar beaches in Thoothukudi, showered flowers along the coast and poured milk into the sea as an offering. Various fishermen welfare associations, some affiliated to political parties, organised such events all along the beach.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector Prashant M. Vadanere paid his respects to the tsunami victims by placing a floral wreath at the memorial. He was accompanied by District Revenue Officer R. Revathi, Sub-Collector (Padmanabhapuram) Sharanya Hari and Revenue Divisional Officer A. Mayil.

The fishermen operating country boats stayed off the sea on the remembrance day as a mark of respect to the deceased.