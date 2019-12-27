Tamil Nadu

Tsunami victims remembered

Fishermen and their families pay homage to tsunami victims at Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Fishermen and their families pay homage to tsunami victims at Threspuram beach in Thoothukudi on Thursday.  

more-in

15th anniversary observed

The 15th tsunami anniversary was observed by people living along the sea shore in Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday.

Residents of fishing villages in Thoothukudi, showered flower petals into the sea and paid tributes to the victims.

On December 26, 2004, a tsunami hit the Tamil Nadu coast and hundreds lost their lives in the major natural calamity. “Ever since, a memorial is being observed every year. We conduct special prayers in churches along the coast, pour milk into the ocean as a way of showing our respect. We believe the ocean and nature get pacified and hope no such calamities happen in future,” said Munisamy, who belongs to a fishermen association.

The fishermen also lit candles on Threspuram and Inigonagar beaches in Thoothukudi, showered flowers along the coast and poured milk into the sea as an offering. Various fishermen welfare associations, some affiliated to political parties, organised such events all along the beach.

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector Prashant M. Vadanere paid his respects to the tsunami victims by placing a floral wreath at the memorial. He was accompanied by District Revenue Officer R. Revathi, Sub-Collector (Padmanabhapuram) Sharanya Hari and Revenue Divisional Officer A. Mayil.

The fishermen operating country boats stayed off the sea on the remembrance day as a mark of respect to the deceased.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 3:44:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tsunami-victims-remembered/article30406676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY