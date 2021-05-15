Tamil Nadu

T.S.Anbu is IG, south zone

Police Commissioner of Tirunelveli city and Inspector General (IG) of Police T.S.Anbu was shifted from the post and posted as IG, South zone. IG Central zone Deepak M.Damor was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city.

Two additional Commissioners of Chennai city police — Vidya Jayant Kulkarni and K.Bhavaneeswari —were transferred and posted as IG/ Joint Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and IG, Special Investigation Cell, Vigilance and Anti Corruption respectively.

Deputy Inspector General of police(DIG), Tirunelveli, Praveen Kumar Abhinapu was transferred and posted as DIG, Vigilance and Anti Corruption.

