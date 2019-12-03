T.S. Anbu, Inspector General of Police has been posted to the Idol Wing CID

T.S. Anbu, Inspector General of Police (Administration) has been posted as the IGP Idol Wing CID, in a newly-created post, the State Government said, in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The order comes three days after the Home Department issued an order asking A.G. Ponn Manickavel, Special Officer, Idol Wing CID and retired Inspector General of Police(IG) to hand over all records/ details pertaining to cases and work done by him and by the special investigation team, to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the special wing.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that tenure of the Special Officer was till 30.11.2019 and it was now over. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and M. R. Shah said, “We are of the view that entire record of the investigation and other records, which are in the possession of the Special Officer, has to be handed over to the Head of the Department (Idol Wing). We order accordingly.”