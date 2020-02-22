Trust distributes welfare assistance

Welfare steps adding up to ₹80 lakh in value were given away at a function organised in Adhiparasakthi College of Arts and Science, Kalavai, by Bangaru Adigalar, founder of the Adhiparasakthi Movement in Melmaruvathur.

The Adhiparasakthi Trust has proposed to provide 80 toilet blocks in government schools in Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts this year. Among them 10 had been constructed, and put to use by the spiritual leader on the occasion of his 80th birthday celebration. He also inaugurated the Adhiparasakthi auditorium on the college campus.

To provide green cover, 80,000 saplings would be planted and maintained across the State. World maps, computers, printers, fans, tables, chairs, cupboards and blackboards were given to schools listed by the trust.

Computers and Reverse Osmosis plants were also given to Kalavai and Arcot taluk offices. An inverter was donated to Kalavai Government Hospital.

Several spiritual leaders, political party leaders participated in the function. Acknowledgement address was delivered by Lakshmi Bangaru Adigalar. G. B. Anbalagan, trustee, Adhiparasakthi Charitable Medical Educational and Cultural Trust, and R. Karunanidhi, secretary, Adhiparasakthi Group of Educational Institutions, Kalavai spoke.