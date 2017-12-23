Trump’s decision draws ire

Muslim outfits and other political parties conducted demonstrations in the city condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and demanding that India pressurise the U.S. to give up its stand.

Over 500 activists of the Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, led by its senior leader S. Hyder Ali, staged a demonstration in front of the Chennai Collectorate on Friday evening and shouted slogans. They urged India to take up the issue in international fora.

Cadre of the Socialist Democratic Party of India, led by its State president Dehlan Baqavi, staged a demonstration on Dams Road. Mr. Baqavi asked peace-loving people across the globe to come forward to oppose the unilateral decision of the U.S. in recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The Indian government should also record its opposition to this stance, he demanded.

Tamizhaga Vazhvuriumai Katchi president T. Velmuruan, cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Popular Front of India participated in the demonstration. Security was enhanced on the U.S. Consulate premises on Anna Salai as a group of Muslim outfits had planned a demonstration there.