True devotees commend T.N. govt. for winning cases, those who use devotion for politics don’t: Stalin

While true devotees have commended the Tamil Nadu government for winning several cases pertaining to temples in courts, those who have been using devotion for their politics are unable to tolerate it, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Monday.

“True devotees commend us over these [cases won in the courts by the Tamil Nadu government’s HR&CE Department]. Those who use devotion for their dissemblance and politics cannot tolerate this,” Mr. Stalin said, and went on to quote a dialogue penned by late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the Tamil film Parasakthi.

“Our policy is not against temples, but our objective is not to allow temples from becoming a tent of dangerous people,” he quoted, amidst applause from the audience.

The DMK government has obtained favourable orders in cases relating to the appointment of priests irrespective of their caste in temples, conducting consecrations in Tamil, and the chanting of hymns in Tamil in temples, Mr. Stalin pointed out.

“...these cases are being moved only to restrict our achievements. But we will crush these cases legally and continue with our journey,” he added.

Recalling how Minister P.K. Sekarbabu used to apprise him of the government’s victory in each of these cases, Mr. Stalin said he was happy and convinced that he allotted the HR&CE portfolio to the right person.

“Our government continues to treat all the religions equally and protect all their rights, and so, we assert with pride that this is the Dravidian model of governance,” Mr. Stalin maintained.

He also recalled the completion of cases that were in the courts for a long time and the favourable orders obtained in those cases, including the cases pertaining to Arulmigu Pamban Swamy temple in Tiruvanmiyur since 1988 and the Swarna Moortheeswarar temple chariot in Sivaganga since 1995.

Mr. Stalin also referred to favourable orders in cases relating to Pozhichalur Arulmigu Agatheeswarar temple and went on to underline the order that allowed devotees to worship the deity by climbing the Kanakasabhai mandapam in Arulmigu Sabhanayagar temple in Chidambaram.

The Chief Minister also listed out various achievements of the HR&CE Department.