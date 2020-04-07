Truck repair shops can function, says government

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued an order exempting shops on highways involved in repairing trucks, preferably at fuel pumps, from the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The decision is expected to remove glitches in the movement of trucks carrying essential supplies and the transport of fuel to various parts of the State.

In a Government Order, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said shops dealing in agricultural machinery, their spare parts (including the supply chain) and repairs can remain open as well.

The Government Order also allowed the tea industry, including plantations with a maximum of 50% of their workers, to function.

The heads of establishments must ensure physical distancing and proper hygiene.