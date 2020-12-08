Truck kills police constable

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 01:31 IST

A police constable was killed and an inspector injured on Sunday, after a truck collided with a barricade next to them.

Constable Ayyanamoorthy and Inspector Anandan, among others, were undertaking vehicle checks, on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, at Arapakkam, Ranipet district. While doctors declared the constable brought dead, the inspector is being treated for injuries.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday condoled the constable’s death and announced a solatium of ₹15 lakh for his kin. He directed officials to grant a government job to one of his family members.

