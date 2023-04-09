Triumph in the delta

April 09, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi’s announcement on Saturday, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu, that the three lignite blocks in the Cauvery delta region would be removed from the list of mines to be auctioned has the farmers of the region celebrating. They have a reason for joy, as the withdrawal marks the triumph of yet another public campaign spearheaded by farmers as a lobby against the exploration of natural resources in the fertile delta region.

Notably, the original proposal to include the three lignite blocks in the delta region in the list of coal deposits to be auctioned across the country had sparked as much anger as the palpable joy the reversal has brought. Farmers organisations and political parties had demanded that the the auction of the three blocks in Tamil Nadu be cancelled. Two of the three lignite blocks notified by the Ministry in Tamil Nadu — the Vadaseri and East of Sethiathope — form part of the Cauvery delta. They are in the Protected Agriculture Zone as declared by the State in 2020 after sustained protests against hydrocarbon exploration. The third block in Michaelpatti lies in a paddy growing zone.

The happy ending for the short but spirited campaign against the auction changed the direction the story was taking thus far. Farmers had turned restive in Vadaseri and adjoining villages over the past few days. While the 2017 campaign against hydrocarbon exploration at Neduvasal in Pudukottai district and Kadiramangalam in Thanjavur went on for months, the Vadaseri protests have come to an end quickly, thanks to the swift response from the Union government to the pressure from various quarters, including the State.

Terming it a victory for the farmers, P.R. Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu, who had led a protest against the auction last week at Ullikottai, welcomed the Centre’s decision to withdraw its “unilateral” decision to auction the three lignite blocks in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Pandian and his associates burst crackers and distributed sweets to people at Mannargudi on Saturday evening. “We are grateful to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for immediately writing to the Prime Minister and his categorical announcement in the Assembly that the project would not be allowed,” he said. He thanked the Opposition parties and the BJP State leadership as well for supporting the farmers.

Farmers in Vadaseri too rejoiced. “We are overjoyed. We formed a struggle committee only on Friday with representatives from the affected villages, expecting it to be a long-drawn battle. But thankfully, the issue has been resolved quickly. Nevertheless, we will remain wary of any attempt to exploit our resources,” said S.A. Krishnamoorthy, a farmer of Vadaseri.

The village in Thanjavur district is in one of the most fertile belts in the Cauvery delta region, considered the food bowl of the State. “We are at the tail-end of the delta, yet we grow three crops a year here. Every farmer has one or more borewells in his field. We will never give up farming... not for someone to dig up coal from our land. It could happen only over our dead bodies,” Mr. Krishnamoorthy had affirmed earlier last week.

The villagers, small and medium farmers largely, were shocked to hear about the auction. “Idhu pon vilaiyum bhoomi [This is a land that yields gold]” was the refrain. “How can they destroy our fertile land and livelihood? Is lignite more important than food security? Why can’t they tap into solar energy and other renewable sources?” were the oft-repeated questions.

A.G. Krishnamoorthy, 64, a local farmers’ unionist, pointed out that this was not the first of the successes that the protesting villagers had tasted. They had mounted a public and legal campaign to close down a chemical factory there about a decade ago.

For many in these villages, farming is the primary source of income. And the prospect of their land being taken over for mining triggered apprehensions. “I have raised loans to fund the higher studies of my son and daughter. I am dependent on my land for all my needs. Where would I be without it?” wonders T. Thennarasu, 60, of Ullikottai. “Thousands of farm labourers from neighbouring villages, too, depend on the regular employment they get here from farming almost right through the year,” says P.K. Govindaraj, a farmers’ leader from Ullikottai.

Political solidarity

The lignite block auction proposal brought together political parties who set aside their differences as a rare gesture in a polarised climate. Mr. Stalin responded quickly by writing to the Prime Minister seeking the exclusion of the three blocks in the Tamil Nadu from the list of coal mines to be auctioned and asserting in the Assembly subsequently that his government would never allow the project.

The AIADMK, the Congress, the PMK, the VCK, the CPI (M), the CPI, the MDMK and the Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi opposed the auction. Even BJP State president K. Annamalai and general secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi met Union Minister Joshi and submitted a representation to him, seeking the removal of the three lignite blocks in Tamil Nadu.

NLCIL in bind

A similar situation prevails in Cuddalore, where NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has started the process to acquire land for lignite mining from farmers in Karivetti, Valayamadevi and Kathalai villages. The PSU has also started work to excavate lignite from land acquired in the past. However, here, the response has varied. While a section of residents, including farmers with small land holdings, are against parting with their land, another section is looking forward to the acquisition.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss wrote a letter to Mr. Stalin, urging him to announce that the State government would not allow six proposed lignite mines — NLC Third, East of Sethiathope, Veeranam, Palayamkottai, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri. The government must prioritise food security, he said.

As many as 380 acres acquired by the PSU from 2006 to 2015 has been encroached upon since no steps were taken by NLCIL to demarcate the land and fence them. Though the landowners were promised compensation ranging from ₹6 lakh per acre in 2006 to ₹15 lakh per acre in 2015, not many are happy. They now want more financial aid.

Udayakumar, a small farmer of Karivetti, gave up 2.5 acres in 2006. “Though the compensation seemed fine initially, NLCIL has not taken into account the phenomenal increase in the cost of living. The compensation for the land was fixed in 2006. It should be revised in accord with the present land rates...,” he says.

A senior official of NLCIL pointed out that the land required for mining is acquired in various phases as per the requirement provided by the Mine Planning Department. Owing to the inadequate acquisition of land in the last 10 years, NLCIL does not have the required land for lignite mining.

“NLCIL has so far acquired 9,700 hectares in Neyveli for mining since 1956. Of this, about 9,146 hectares has been used. About 1,054 hectares is required for the next five years,” he said.

As for the demand for a higher compensation, the company has come forward to pay a minimum of ₹25 lakh per acre of agricultural land.

(With inputs from S. Prasad in Cuddalore and Udhav Naig in Chennai)