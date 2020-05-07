Triplicane post office closed after an employee tests positive for COVID-19

The post office at Triplicane was closed on Wednesday evening after one of the employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources in the postal department, the other employees have been instructed to undergo tests and go on self-quarantine in their houses. Besides disinfecting the premises, a board would also be displayed about the closure of the post office.

Many post offices in the city continue to work to deliver articles and provide other postal services, including Aadhaar-enabled payment services. Following the closure of Triplicane post office, members of various postal employees' unions want post offices functioning in red zones in the city to be closed.

Members of the All India Postal Employees’ Union, Chennai city central division, said that some of the post offices are functioning in buildings where physical distancing may not be possible as per the guidelines. Triplicane post office was one of the crowded post offices with heavy footfall daily during the lockdown period.

They recalled representing to the department about closing the post office earlier as it was located in the COVID-19 containment zone, just like Namakkal head post office.

J. Srivenkatesh, former circle president, National Federation of Postal Employees said that the department can have select post offices like Anna Road Head post office open for delivery of essential goods like medicines and restrict counter operations to ensure safety of postal staff members and customers.

There must be more focus on digitisation of services, particularly banking operations and also distribution of personal protective equipment for the staff members, he added.