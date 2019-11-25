Triple talaq case filed against man

The Manapparai All Women Police have registered a case against a 31-year-old man for pronouncing talaq thrice to divorce his wife. He also allegedly subjected her to cruelty.

The case was booked on a complaint preferred by Shireen Alima, 25, of Puthanatham on Saturday. The woman’s in-laws and sister-in-law have also been arraigned in the case on the charge of harassing her and demanding dowry.

The issue was brought to the notice of the local Jamaath, which tried to reconcile the parties. However, Azharuddin allegedly pronounced talaq thrice in writing. Though the incident took place a few months ago, the woman preferred a complaint with the Manapparai All Women Police on Saturday. The police said that Ms. Shireen’s family claimed to have given gold and consumer durables as dowry at the time of her marriage in April.