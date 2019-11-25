Tamil Nadu

Triple talaq case filed against man

more-in

‘His family demanded more dowry’

The Manapparai All Women Police have registered a case against a 31-year-old man for pronouncing talaq thrice to divorce his wife. He also allegedly subjected her to cruelty.

The case was booked on a complaint preferred by Shireen Alima, 25, of Puthanatham on Saturday. The woman’s in-laws and sister-in-law have also been arraigned in the case on the charge of harassing her and demanding dowry.

The issue was brought to the notice of the local Jamaath, which tried to reconcile the parties. However, Azharuddin allegedly pronounced talaq thrice in writing. Though the incident took place a few months ago, the woman preferred a complaint with the Manapparai All Women Police on Saturday. The police said that Ms. Shireen’s family claimed to have given gold and consumer durables as dowry at the time of her marriage in April.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 2:14:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/triple-talaq-case-filed-against-man/article30071053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY