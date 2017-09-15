Trio held for trying to attack Collector

The Tiruvannamalai police held three persons for reportedly trying to attack Collector K.S. Kandasamy on Friday.

According to a senior police official, the Collector was walking outside his residence at 4 p.m. when the three persons, who were riding a motorbike, drove towards him in a rash way.

“The trio was in an inebriated condition. They came close to the Collector, in such a way to hit him, but stopped. The policemen on duty nabbed the trio,” the official said.

The official made it clear that this was not a case of attack on the Collector and the trio – working as daily wage labourers – was drunk. They were identified as Santhosh of Thalanur, Siva and Manikandan of Kandigai in Kancheepuram district.

They were taken to the Tiruvannamalai East police station. Superintendent of Police R. Ponni conducted an inquiry.