Trio held for trying to attack Collector

The Tiruvannamalai police held three persons for reportedly trying to attack Collector K.S. Kandasamy on Friday.
According to a senior police official, the Collector was walking outside his residence at 4 p.m. when the three persons, who were riding a motorbike, drove towards him in a rash way.
“The trio was in an inebriated condition. They came close to the Collector, in such a way to hit him, but stopped. The policemen on duty nabbed the trio,” the official said.
The official made it clear that this was not a case of attack on the Collector and the trio – working as daily wage labourers – was drunk. They were identified as Santhosh of Thalanur, Siva and Manikandan of Kandigai in Kancheepuram district.
They were taken to the Tiruvannamalai East police station. Superintendent of Police R. Ponni conducted an inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor