Trilliant Networks Inc. to invest ₹2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

Trilliant Networks, Inc., an American company that deals with advanced metering infrastructure and smart grid, among others, is set to invest ₹2,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, as it plans to establish a manufacturing unit and a Development & Global Support Centre in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and Trilliant, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Trilliant’s chief commercial officer Michael J. Mortimer in Chicago in the United States on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST), an official release said.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said there were “exciting developments” while on his visit to Chicago and thanked Trilliant for what he termed a valuable partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a meeting with officials from Nike, Inc., Mr. Stalin invited the American footwear and apparel company to invest in Tamil Nadu, given the conducive business atmosphere and availability of skilled talents. Nike’s chief supply chain officer Venkatesh Alagirisamy, Kristen Hanson, and Jorge Casimiro were part of the meeting. Mr. Stalin, in a social media post, termed the meeting “productive”.

“The discussions were over possibilities of expanding the manufacturing opportunities in non-leather footwear sector and exploring the manufacture of apparels and looking into possibilities of setting up a design and production centre in Chennai,” it said.

The Chief Minister also held meetings with representatives from Optum, Inc., a subsidiary of the UnitedHealth Group, discussing possible investments in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Stalin invited Optum Insight’s chief executive officer Roger Connor and senior vice president John Myatt to invest in new projects in the State.

“Also engaged with Optum, which already employs 5,000 people in Tamil Nadu and plans to build the talent pipeline for the healthcare sector. Requested them to consider expanding their operations in Trichy and Madurai. Momentum is strong!” Mr. Stalin said on social media.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials were present during these meetings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.