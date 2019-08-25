Tributes to Jaitley pour in from Tamil Nadu leaders

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Opposition leaders have conveyed their condolences to the family members of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday.

In his condolence message, the Governor said he was aggrieved over the sad demise of Jaitley.

“He handled the Finance and Defence portfolios wisely. A lawyer by profession, he was a legal luminary and an experienced political leader, known for his governance skills. He will be missed by the country. He was an asset to the people of India. He was appreciated as an outstanding Parliamentarian across parties; his contribution to the nation and the needy will be remembered,” Mr. Purohit said.

Mr. Palaniswami said Jaitley had worked as president of the Delhi University Students’ Union and a senior lawyer in the Supreme Court. During his stint as the Union Finance Minister, he introduced the Goods and Services Tax for the welfare of the people and economic growth.

He was an erudite speaker and an outstanding Parliamentarian. Despite ideological differences, he remained friendly with Opposition leaders, the CM said.

Condoling Jaitley’s death, DMK president M.K. Stalin said the late BJP leader had worked with Jayaprakash Narayan, was arrested during the Emergency and spent 19 months in jail.

He was a democrat and an excellent Parliamentarian, who won accolades for his stints in the Vajpayee and Modi governments. Jaitley had great respect for Kalaignar (former CM Karunanidhi), Mr. Stalin added.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, DMDK president Vijayakant, TMC president G.K. Vasan and AISMK leader Sarathkumar paid tributes to Jaitley, praising him for his legal, linguistic and analytical skills.